Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,266 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

