Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 5,161 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 168.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 415,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

