Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,445 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,400,000 after acquiring an additional 198,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $207.01 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day moving average of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

In other news, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

