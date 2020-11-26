Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,068,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $51,837,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.