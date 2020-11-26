Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

