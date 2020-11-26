Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 46,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 31.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,827 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 27.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

