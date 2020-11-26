Cerity Partners LLC Buys 846 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

