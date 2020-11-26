Cerity Partners LLC Buys 939 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Novartis by 58.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 19.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.14. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.