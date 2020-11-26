Cerity Partners LLC Buys 968 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,954 shares of company stock worth $52,114,062. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $305.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

