Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

