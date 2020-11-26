Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 21,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

