Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $394,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $191.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $194.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

