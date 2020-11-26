Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $153,279,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $335,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $674,000.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

