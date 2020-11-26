Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $66.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $116.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

