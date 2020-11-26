Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

