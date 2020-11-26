Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

