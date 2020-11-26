Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 632.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $444.14 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

