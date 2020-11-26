Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,860 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.20% of iStar worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of iStar by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of iStar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

