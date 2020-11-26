Cerity Partners LLC Has $963,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after buying an additional 1,033,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

