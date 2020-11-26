Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,407,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after buying an additional 705,937 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in AON by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in AON by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.07. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.75.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

