Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 139,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,266,000 after acquiring an additional 589,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 265,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

MS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

