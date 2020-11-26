Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ball by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,646,000 after acquiring an additional 187,132 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after buying an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,280,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,685,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 119,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.13, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $3,819,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,672 shares of company stock worth $5,504,347. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

