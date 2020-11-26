Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after buying an additional 5,369,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,808,000 after purchasing an additional 931,386 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,252,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 701,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 585,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,003,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 544,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $129.22 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

