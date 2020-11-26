Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,212 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

