Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 968 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Twilio by 37.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Twilio by 31.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Twilio by 102.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.70.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $305.50 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

