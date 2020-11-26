Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 277.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 172.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

