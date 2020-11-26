Cerity Partners LLC Sells 12,632 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,632 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $72.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

