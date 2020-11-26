Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,409 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

