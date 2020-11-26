Cerity Partners LLC Sells 247 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

OEF opened at $166.36 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.37.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

