Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

