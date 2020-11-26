CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Raised to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00.

CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered CF Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.21.

Shares of CF opened at $38.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,266,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 885,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

