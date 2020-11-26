Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Buys $21,600.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at $376,362.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 5.05. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.60.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 181,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.63% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

