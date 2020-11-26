China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.0232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.