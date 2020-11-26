China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65.
About China Resources Gas Group
