Chris Killingstad Sells 15,302 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Stock

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO Chris Killingstad sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,071,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Killingstad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tennant alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of Tennant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,368.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.49. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $261.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 76.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tennant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.