Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 650 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Western Union by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in The Western Union by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 52,513 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

WU stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

