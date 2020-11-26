Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires New Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $196.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

