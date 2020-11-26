Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after acquiring an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after acquiring an additional 222,515 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

