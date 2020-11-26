Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 3,468 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 46.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 99,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 389,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.