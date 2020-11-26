Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NiSource were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in NiSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.