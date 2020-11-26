Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $242,000 Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $164.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $167.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.