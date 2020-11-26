Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $233,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of L Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,468,000 after buying an additional 973,270 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 271.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 604,102 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $8,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

