Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $252,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,700,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Match Group by 132.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,376,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,275,000 after buying an additional 2,496,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Match Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

