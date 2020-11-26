Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $252,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,700,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Match Group by 132.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,376,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,275,000 after buying an additional 2,496,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.
In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
See Also: Golden Cross
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.