Cigna Investments Inc. New Invests $258,000 in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,932 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $159,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.29. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

