Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 69.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 458,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 188,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

NYSE:HPE opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

