Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $230,000 Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,810,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Repligen by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 103,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $10,986,964 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.82, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

