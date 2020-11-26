Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.20.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $181.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

