Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $53,000.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

PWR opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $70.92.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

