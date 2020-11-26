Cigna Investments Inc. New Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Twilio were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 255.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $305.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $297.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.57 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total transaction of $2,020,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,114,062. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.70.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

