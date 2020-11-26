Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 52.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

